BBC News

Motorcyclist killed in crash with car at A40 Dursley Cross

Published
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionThe motorcyclist died at the scene after the crash on the A40 on Monday

A motorcyclist has died in a crash with a car towing a caravan.

The man was travelling on the A40 near Dursley Cross in Gloucestershire at about 12:00 BST on Monday when the crash happened.

The victim, in his 70s from Hampshire, died at the scene. The car's driver, a man in his 50s, sustained minor injuries.

A stretch of the A40 was closed until about 19:30 for police investigations to take place.

It was the second fatal crash involving a motorcyclist in Gloucestershire over the bank holiday. A 61-year-old man died in a three-vehicle crash between Stow-on-the-Wold and Moreton-in-Marsh on Sunday.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.