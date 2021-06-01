Motorcyclist killed in crash with car at A40 Dursley Cross
A motorcyclist has died in a crash with a car towing a caravan.
The man was travelling on the A40 near Dursley Cross in Gloucestershire at about 12:00 BST on Monday when the crash happened.
The victim, in his 70s from Hampshire, died at the scene. The car's driver, a man in his 50s, sustained minor injuries.
A stretch of the A40 was closed until about 19:30 for police investigations to take place.
It was the second fatal crash involving a motorcyclist in Gloucestershire over the bank holiday. A 61-year-old man died in a three-vehicle crash between Stow-on-the-Wold and Moreton-in-Marsh on Sunday.
