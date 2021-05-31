A429 crash: Motorcyclist killed in three-vehicle crash in Gloucestershire
- Published
A motorcyclist has died after he was involved in a collision with two cars.
The 61-year-old man was travelling on the A429 between Stow-on-the-Wold and Moreton-in-Marsh, Gloucestershire, at about 14:00 BST on Sunday.
The man from South Oxfordshire was pronounced dead at the scene and the road was closed for about eight hours.
Police have asked anyone who saw the crash involving the motorcycle, a Volvo S80 and a Mini Cooper near the Fosseway Garden Centre to contact them.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.