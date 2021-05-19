BBC News

Fred West: Excavation work starts in Mary Bastholm search

image captionForensics officers have arrived in the centre of Gloucester to begin excavation work at The Clean Plate

Police searching for a suspected victim of serial killer Fred West have arrived to begin excavation work at a cafe.

Teenager Mary Bastholm, who worked at the Pop-In Cafe in Gloucester, went missing in 1968.

Earlier this month, a TV production company filming at the site - now called The Clean Plate - reported finding blue material buried.

Gloucestershire Police said experts would focus on six areas underneath a toilet floor.

Officers arrived at about 08:00 BST to begin the excavation work, which a senior officer said would be carried out "carefully and painstakingly" and could take two weeks to complete.

image captionMary Bastholm went missing after going to catch a bus near the Pop-In Cafe where she worked

The discovery of blue material, spotted after the production company inserted a camera in a hole they had drilled, prompted police to carry out their own surveys of the cellar.

The 15-year-old was wearing a blue jacket, blue and white dress and was carrying a blue bag when she went missing in January 1968.

Det Ch Insp John Turner said Gloucestershire Police had carried out their own analysis and discovered six "voids or anomalies" which were at a maximum of half a metre under the toilet floor.

Archaeologists and anthropologists would be involved in the search, which would work on each anomaly in turn, he added.

The last sighting of Miss Bastholm was as she waited to catch a bus on Bristol Road.

No trace of her has ever been found, but West's son Stephen told police his father admitted to killing her.

West, who took his own life in 1995 before he could stand trial for the murders of 12 women and girls, was a regular at the cafeteria.

Det Ch Insp Turner said it had become part of Gloucester folklore that Miss Bastholm was buried in the cafe, but that his job was to "search for the truth".

He said: "That's why we're here now, on behalf of Mary's family, to look in the basement and find out what is in there."

