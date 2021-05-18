BBC News

Fred West: Police to excavate cafe 'anomalies' in missing girl search

image captionThe disappearance of 15 year-old Mary Bastholm in Gloucester in 1968 has been linked to murderer Fred West

Police searching a cafe for a victim of serial killer Fred West have found six "anomalies" they want to excavate.

Mary Bastholm went missing in Gloucester in 1968 and police have been searching the cellar of the premises where she used to work.

Six spots in a toilet area of the site are to be excavated, Gloucestershire Police said.

The force is in contact with West's son Stephen, who said his father admitted killing Mary.

