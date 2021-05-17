Mary Bastholm: Evidence body buried at Fred West cafe
There is "possible evidence" a body is buried at the cafe where police have been searching for a teenager thought to be a victim of Fred West.
Mary Bastholm went missing in Gloucester in 1968 and police have been searching the cellar of the Clean Plate cafe she used to work at.
Officers were called there on 7 May following suggestions a body may have been buried in the cellar.
Excavation work will now take place, police said.
Miss Bastholm, 15, was wearing a blue coat when she disappeared - and police have now revealed a production company filming a documentary at the cafe tipped them off after finding an image of blue material in one area of the cellar.
Serial killer West was previously suspected over her disappearance.
Det Ch Insp John Turner said: "The analysis from our experts and the material provided by the production company means there is enough evidence to justify excavation work beginning.
"I've spoken to the family and was so impressed by their quiet dignity and gratitude for all the work we've done and will be doing."