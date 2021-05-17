Gloucester mother Diane Mitchell had 'heart of gold'
The family of a 38-year-old mother, found dead at her home in Gloucester, said she had "a heart of gold".
Diane Mitchell's family paid tribute to her after she was pronounced dead at her home in Newland Street on 12 May.
"She was an amazing woman with a heart of gold who always put others before herself. We will all miss her so much," the statement read.
A 49-year-old man from Gloucester was arrested on suspicion of murder and has since been released on bail.
