Fred West police begin cellar search for Mary Bastholm
- Published
Forensic archaeologists have begun examining a cafe basement in the search for suspected Fred West victim, Mary Bastholm.
The 15-year-old, who worked at the cafe in Southgate Street, Gloucester, went missing in the city on 6 January 1968.
On Friday, officers were called in following suggestions a body may have been buried at The Clean Plate.
Officers say the work, involving geophysical survey equipment, means dismantling a fireplace at the scene.
Ms Bastholm went missing on her way to catch a bus to visit her boyfriend.
Serial killer West was previously suspected over her disappearance.
Gloucestershire Police said the force could be at the site "for a number of weeks".
In 1994, West admitted murdering his daughter Heather. The confession came as police began to search 25 Cromwell Street, where they found the bodies of nine girls and young women.
He and his wife Rose were jointly charged with nine murders and he was charged with a further three.
West took his own life in prison while awaiting a trial in 1995.
Rose's former lawyer Leo Goatley said it "wouldn't surprise me if a body was found there", adding the pair often visited the cafe.
Both Mary and Fred West's first victim, Anne McFall, worked there.
"I've spoken to witnesses who have said that they may have seen Rose West there," he added.
West's biographer Geoffrey Wansell said the killer had never admitted to police he had killed her, but allegedly confessed to his solicitor, who was then sacked.
Ms Bastholm's family are aware of recent developments and have asked for privacy.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk