Man, 49, held on suspicion of Gloucester woman's murder
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead in Gloucester.
The ambulance service called police to a property on Newland Street shortly after 11:10 BST on Wednesday.
A woman was pronounced dead at the scene and Gloucestershire Police are treating the death as suspicious.
Police have arrested a 49-year-old man from Gloucester on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident and he remains in police custody.
A spokesperson said the woman's next of kin and the coroner have been informed.
