BBC News

Man, 49, held on suspicion of Gloucester woman's murder

Published
image captionGloucestershire Police's major crime investigation team has asked anyone with information on the woman's death to get in touch

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead in Gloucester.

The ambulance service called police to a property on Newland Street shortly after 11:10 BST on Wednesday.

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene and Gloucestershire Police are treating the death as suspicious.

Police have arrested a 49-year-old man from Gloucester on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident and he remains in police custody.

A spokesperson said the woman's next of kin and the coroner have been informed.

