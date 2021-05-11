Fred West police search Gloucester café over missing girl Mary Bastholm
Police are searching a cafe linked to the disappearance of a girl suspected to have been murdered by the serial killer Fred West.
Officers were called to The Clean Plate café in Gloucester by a production company filming a documentary.
They told police on Friday they had found evidence that a body could be buried within the property.
In the past, the building had been linked to the disappearance of 15-year-old Mary Bastholm.
