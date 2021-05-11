BBC News

Fred West police search Gloucester café over missing girl Mary Bastholm

Published
image captionThe disappearance of Mary Bastholm has been linked to serial killer Fred West

Police are searching a cafe linked to the disappearance of a girl suspected to have been murdered by the serial killer Fred West.

Officers were called to The Clean Plate café in Gloucester by a production company filming a documentary.

They told police on Friday they had found evidence that a body could be buried within the property.

In the past, the building had been linked to the disappearance of 15-year-old Mary Bastholm.

