Gloucestershire PCC: Conservative Chris Nelson beats Martin Surl
- Published
Conservative Chris Nelson is the new Police and Crime Commissioner for Gloucestershire.
The retired Army officer has almost 40 years' public service, including operational police work, and with local councils.
His closest opponent in the vote was Liberal Democrat Chris Coleman, who was beaten in a second-choice runoff.
Martin Surl, the Independent candidate who has been in the job since it was created in 2012, finished third.
The first preference votes for the county's PCC saw Mr Nelson gain 79,086 votes, Mr Coleman on 37,024.
If no candidate receives more than 50% of first preference PCC votes, the top two candidates then receive the second preferences from their eliminated opponents.
That meant the final tally was Mr Nelson on 91,097 and Mr Coleman on 59,838.
In the first round of voting, independent Mr Surl finished on 34,286 votes, Labour's Simon O'Rourke received 31,347 and Independent Adrian Stratton 13,131.
Turnout for Gloucestershire's PCC election was 40.9% this year, up from 29.4% in 2016.
- POSTCODE SEARCH: What are the results in your area?
- VOTE: Why full results might take longer
- BBC: How to follow the election results
- ENGLAND: Election results
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk