Cheltenham attack: Eight men and boy arrested over 'stab' attack
Three men and a boy have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder over an attack in a town centre which left a man with "suspected stab wounds" to his back, police have said.
Gloucestershire Constabulary said the man was attacked on High Street, Cheltenham, at about 23:00 BST on Sunday.
He was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol but has since been released.
It appeared the attackers and the man "knew each other", the force said.
A spokesman said three other men had been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm in connection with the attack and a further two were being held on suspicion of possessing of an offensive weapon.
