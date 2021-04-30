Drone in aircraft near miss over Brockworth
Police are warning drone operators to be aware of where they are flying following a near miss with an aircraft in Gloucestershire.
The unlicensed drone was spotted in the Brockworth area at about 19:30 BST on Tuesday, Gloucestershire Police said.
It was about two miles (3.2km) south of Staverton Airport when an aircraft was flying at 2,400ft (731m).
The drone could have caused a serious collision, police said and anyone with information is asked to contact them.
It is illegal to fly a drone without permission from air traffic control and drones must not enter aerodrome traffic zones either.
