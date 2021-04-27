Korean War veteran honoured by great nephew's run
- Published
The great-nephew of a Korean War veteran has completed a gruelling challenge as a tribute to his relative.
Maurice Brisland, 18, ran more than 120 miles (193km) in five days to mark the 70th anniversary of the Battle of Imjin River.
His great uncle Sid was among about 700 men of the Gloucestershire Regiment who fought against more than 10,000 Chinese troops between 22 and 25 April 1951.
Mr Brisland ended his challenge with a marathon on Monday.
He said: "I've been inspired by him and I wanted to do something to make sure it wasn't forgotten."
Sid Brisland survived more than two years as a prisoner of war after the battle and returned home but died in 1956.
His great-nephew also raised more than £2,500 for The Soldiers of Gloucestershire Museum, Care For Casualties and Gloucestershire Army Cadets.
Among the well-wishers who applauded him as he arrived at the finish - the Soldiers of Gloucestershire Museum in the centre of Gloucester - was Korean War veteran Tommy Clough.
"It was brilliant," said Mr Brisland, who began his charity efforts at the family home in Berkeley. "I've spoken to Tommy before, we've chatted over the phone. He talked me through it [the battle] and it means a lot."
He said he was "tired, hot and sweaty" at the end of the five days of running, but has not ruled out repeating the challenge in April 2022.
The Battle of Imjin River remains the bloodiest fought by the British Army since World War Two.
It was a pivotal moment in the Korean War as it stalled the Chinese advance, allowing UN forces time to retreat to defensive positions north of Seoul and led to the regiment gaining the nickname The Glorious Glosters.
A commemorative service was held in Gloucester Cathedral on Sunday.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk