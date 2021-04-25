M5 fire: Motorway in Gloucestershire reopens after three-lorry crash
- Published
The M5 has fully reopened following a crash in which a lorry driver died.
The man died after three lorries crashed between junctions 13 and 14 of the motorway just before 05:00 BST on Saturday.
Two of the lorries were on fire when emergency services arrived.
The southbound carriageway had remained closed overnight to allow Highways England to repair "extensive damage" to the road surface, but both carriageways have now reopened.
Gloucestershire Police said the drivers of two of the lorries were taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol after sustaining minor burns trying to help the man who died.
The force has asked anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them.
Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service has thanked Michaelwood services staff who supplied its crews with food and drink during what it called a "challenging incident".