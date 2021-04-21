Charges after driver injured in 'stabbing' near Cheltenham
A man has been charged with attempted murder after a driver suffered serious injuries in a suspected stabbing.
Rowan Lee, 30, has also been charged with two counts of possession of an offensive weapon - a knife and an axe - dangerous driving and driving without a licence or insurance.
The charges relate to an incident on a road near Cheltenham on Monday.
Mr Lee, of Sidney Street, Gloucester, has been remanded in custody to appear at Gloucester Crown Court on 14 May.
He appeared at Cheltenham Magistrates Court on Wednesday over the incident, which took place in the area of Bamfurlong Lane and Badgeworth Road between 16:25 and 16:45 BST on Monday.
A man was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol with serious injuries including suspected stab wounds, and has since been discharged.
