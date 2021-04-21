Woman admits Forest of Dean body in suitcases murder
A woman has admitted murdering another woman whose remains were found in suitcases in the Forest of Dean.
Gareeca Conita Gordon, 28, pleaded guilty to killing Phoenix Netts, 28, between 14 April and 12 May last year.
Gordon, who is in custody at HMP Eastwood Park, appeared via video link at Bristol Crown Court. She had been due to stand trial on Monday.
Police discovered Ms Netts' remains beside a quarry near Coleford on 12 May 2020.
Judge Peter Blair QC, the Recorder of Bristol, said Gordon would be sentenced on 4 May.
