Dursley murder inquiry: Fourth person arrested after stabbing
A fourth man has been arrested following a fatal stabbing at a sports club in Gloucestershire.
Joshua Hall, 17, died in hospital after the incident at Cam Sports Club near Dursley on Friday afternoon.
A 29-year-old man, from Dursley, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and the supply of class B drugs, Gloucestershire Police said.
A 15-year-old boy, from Dursley, who was charged with murder is due to appear at Gloucester Crown Court later.
A 20-year-old man and a second 15-year-old boy arrested last week remain released under investigation.
In a statement, Joshua's family said its life "changed forever" when he was "hurt beyond recovery".
"The essence of Josh is impossible to capture because of how special he was," the tribute said.
"He helped people in their darkest hours and their lives are better because of his presence. He always had a smile for everyone and was cheeky and compassionate."