Attempted murder arrest over 'attack' near Cheltenham
Police are continuing to question a man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after an altercation between two drivers in rush-hour traffic.
A man suffered serious injuries including suspected stab wounds on a road near Cheltenham on Monday.
Gloucestershire Police said it had been reported that after a collision, one of the drivers violently assaulted the other, in a "targeted attack".
A man aged in his 30s has been arrested and remains in custody.
The incident took place in the Bamfurlong Lane and Badgeworth Road area on the outskirts of Cheltenham between 16:25 and 16:45 BST.
It involved a 2011 black Ford Focus and a 2006 grey Vauxhall Astra, and Gloucestershire Police have issued an appeal for dashcam footage.
Alarming to witness
Det Insp Paula Hannaford said they believed it wasn't a "random road-rage" incident.
"This incident happened in rush-hour traffic and understandably would have been alarming to those who saw what took place.
"I would like to thank the numerous people who called us immediately and provided information or helped at the scene.
"Following a fast-paced investigation we now believe that this was a targeted attack, rather than a random road-rage incident."
The injured man was taken by paramedics to Southmead Hospital in Bristol and has since been discharged.
