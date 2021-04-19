Dursley stabbing: Joshua Hall's family pay tribute
- Published
The family of a 17-year-old boy who died following a stabbing at a sports club have paid tribute to his "caring and kind soul".
Joshua Hall died in hospital on Saturday after he was stabbed at Cam Sports Club in Gloucestershire.
His family said they wanted him to be remembered "not for this senseless act but for the love he brought to life".
A 15-year-old boy, from Dursley, is charged with murder and due to appear at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court later.
In a statement, Joshua's family said its life "changed forever" when he was "hurt beyond recovery".
"The essence of Josh is impossible to capture because of how special he was," the tribute said.
"He helped people in their darkest hours and their lives are better because of his presence. He always had a smile for everyone and was cheeky and compassionate."
He leaves behind his mum, Kirsty, his dad, Michael, and his younger brother, Elijah.
"Everyone who knows Joshua will feel his loss, however it's of the utmost to his family that he is remembered with nothing but love," his family said.
A 20-year-old man and a second 15-year-old boy were also arrested, but have been released under investigation.