Police officer denies filming colleague in the shower
- Published
A police officer accused of filming a naked woman colleague said his phone camera was facing the other way.
The prosecution at Newport Crown Court claim PC Jonathan Eaton videoed the woman in the unisex changing rooms of Gloucestershire Constabulary HQ's gym.
The victim recalls the "distinctive phone" being held under her shower cubicle, it is alleged.
PC Eaton, who denies a voyeurism charge, said he was kneeling in the adjacent cubicle to dampen his hair.
Prosecutor Matthew Roberts said the woman was drying off after using the shower in the gym at the force HQ in Gloucester on the morning of 27 February 2019, when she noticed the phone.
"She could not see who was handling the phone but clearly recalls its cover," he said.
PC Eaton said he was kneeling in the neighbouring cubicle while using the high-powered shower to smooth his hair down as he was "precious" about his double crown and did not want his hair sticking up.
Camera 'not operational'
The 32 year-old, of Brockworth, Gloucester, told the jury he had picked up his phone, which he placed on the floor, face-up with the camera lens facing the tiles.
He continued: "As far as I was concerned the camera mode was not operational.
"The phone's camera lens would have been facing the floor if it was in camera mode and facing the ceiling if it was in selfie mode.
"If it was being used to record the image would have been visible on the screen."
PC Eaton said when he heard a woman shout "oi" he didn't think it was aimed at him.
He said the woman, wrapped in a towel, asked whether he had been filming her and demanded to see his phone.
"She didn't look at it properly before walking away. I could tell she was distressed. I was a bit shocked at what had just happened," he said.
The court heard a subsequent investigation revealed that Mr Eaton had left the building and gone home, where his phone's memory was wiped.
PC Eaton said the phone was "being very sluggish" so he decided to factory reset it.
The case continues.
