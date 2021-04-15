Human poo 'deliberately daubed' on church's Easter sign
Human excrement was "deliberately daubed" on a home-made church banner twice during the Easter holidays.
A "blodge" of "something unmentionable" was found on the sign outside Christ Church in Nailsworth, Gloucestershire.
The banner was washed and returned but was attacked again at the weekend "this time worse than the first time".
Margaret Marshall, church secretary, said the incidents were "horrible" and almost reduced her "to tears". Police are investigating the incidents.
The sign, which read "He is Risen" and made by an 84-year-old parishioner, was put up on Easter Sunday on railings outside the church.
Photos seen by the BBC show large amounts of excrement smeared over the banner following the second attack on either 11 or 12 April.
Ms Marshall, said when she went to see it the following Saturday it "looked like someone had thrown something at it".
"It was just a 'blodge' but there was more stuff on the little wall and on the road," she said.
"I thought it was dog dirt but realised it wasn't because you could smell it."
After finding out the mess was "not dog related", the area was disinfected and the handmade banner cleaned and returned.
'Even worse'
"We put it back Sunday night and on Monday morning, I got a call that it was even worse this time," she said.
"I don't know where they collected so much [poo] from."
She said the church was now looking into getting a plastic banner which "can be hosed down if it gets attacked".
"We've never had anything happen like this before," she said.
"Is it anti-Christianity or anti-church or was it just those words? It's hard to understand."
A spokesman for Gloucestershire Police said it had received reports of vandalism to a sign outside Christ Church and was asking anyone with CCTV footage to come forward.
