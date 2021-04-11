Gloucester Park sex assault: Police hunt attacker
- Published
A woman was subjected to a serious sexual assault in Gloucester Park, police have said.
Gloucestershire Police said officers were called to the park at about 03:00 BST on Sunday, shortly after the incident took place.
Forensic inquiries are taking place in the area. Police will undertake extra patrols to reassure the public.
No arrests have yet been made and the victim is receiving support from specialist officers.
