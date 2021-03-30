'Covid hoax' woman filmed in Gloucestershire hospital
- Published
A woman who allegedly live-streamed video inside a hospital to claim Covid-19 was a hoax has denied a public order offence.
Debbie Hicks began filming staff and patients at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital "to prove it wasn't busy", a court heard.
Ms Hicks has denied using threatening, abusive words and behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.
Her defence argued her conduct on 28 December was "reasonable".
Cirencester Courthouse heard Ms Hicks, of Stratford Road, Stroud, visited the hospital on December 27 and 28 but said the charge relates only to the second day.
Prosecutor Matthew McCabe said: "We say that Ms Hicks arrived at the hospital on the Monday at 2.37pm and filmed staff and patients to try and show that the hospital wasn't busy in a bid to prove that coronavirus was a hoax.
"Ms Hicks attended the main tower and was about to begin filming and live streaming on her Facebook page when she was challenged by two NHS workers and we say was aggressive towards them.
"She was told, 'You can't film here' because of staff and patient confidentiality. Her reply was that she pays her taxes and can film anywhere."
Mr McCabe said staff had felt "physically threatened" by Ms Hicks when she began filming.
"At the time the staff had been dealing with very seriously ill patients suffering from Covid-19 symptoms," he added.
Her defence lawyer, Stacy Stroud said: "Ms Hicks admits being at the hospital but not being abusive or threatening to members of staff. Her conduct was reasonable."
Ms Hicks was released on bail with a condition not to enter any hospital premises except for attending an appointment.
The trial has been set for 12 July.
Ms Hicks has also previously pleaded not guilty to failing to comply with an order to leave a freedom rally at Stratford Park in Stroud on November 7, 2020, which had been issued under the emergency coronavirus pandemic regulations.
She will stand trial for this on 28 June.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk