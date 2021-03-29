Upskirting ex-Gloucester councillor avoids jail
- Published
A former councillor who took pictures up a woman's skirt in a high street fashion store has avoided jail.
Lee Hawthorne, 41, resigned from Gloucester City Council in April 2020, after he was arrested in July 2019.
CCTV footage showed him crouching down with his mobile phone to take pictures as the shopper was browsing clothes in TK Maxx in Gloucester on 27 June 2019.
He was sentenced to nine months in jail suspended for two years and must carry out 300 hours of community service.
When he was arrested police found footage of another woman he had taken criminal photos of in April 2019.
'I become jumpy'
One victim broke down in court as she read a statement that detailed how she "couldn't unsee" what happened to her.
She said: "There may have been no physical or verbal interaction at the time of the incident but it has scarred me emotionally. I still carry the anxiety with me and have to deal with it regularly.
"The incident has affected my trust in others. I become jumpy when I am around unknown males. I avoid situations that make me feel vulnerable."
The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, added: "I think society sometimes makes it easy for this behaviour to happen, be ok, funny even. 'He was just having a cheeky peek' was one comment I heard.
"I find that sad and hope that people realise that it's not OK. It's intrusive, disgusting and most of all not wanted."
Hidden phone
Hawthorne, of Abbeydale, Gloucester, admitted a charge of voyeurism and another of attempted voyeurism at Bristol Crown Court on 1 March.
When he was arrested he gave police an iPad and his work mobile phone. The phone he took the upskirting images on was eventually found by officers in a drawer.
Hawthorne was elected as a Conservative city councillor in May 2016 but was suspended from the group following his arrest.
He continued to sit as an independent councillor until his resignation on 27 April 2020.
Judge Martin Picton said the only reason unemployed Hawthorne was avoiding jail for his "horrible" offences was because his family was reliant on his support.
"You have brought yourself so low I don't think you will do it again," the judge told him.
Hawthorne will be included on the sex offenders register for seven years and will be the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for the same time.
Under that order police can request access to any picture taking devices that he owns.