M5: Southbound lanes shut after vehicle overturns near Stroud

Published
image copyrightGloucestershire Police
image captionGloucestershire Police were called to junction 13 of the M5 on Friday morning

A section of the M5 in Gloucestershire has been closed because of an overturned vehicle.

Police were called at around 10:30 GMT on Friday after a van being towed by a 4X4 overturned near junction 13 for Stroud.

The southbound lanes are closed with specialist lifting equipment required to move the vehicles.

The driver of the towing vehicle sustained "minimal injuries", said police.

image copyrightGloucestershire Police
image captionThe southbound section of the M5 has been closed near Stroud to allow for specialist lifting equipment to be brought in

The closure is in place around junction 13 southbound and is causing lengthy queues in the area.

Diversions are in place and drivers have been advised to avoid the area.

