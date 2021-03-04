Entire deer herd culled in Bristol and Bath park TB outbreak
An entire herd of deer housed in a historic park have been culled after an outbreak of bovine tuberculosis.
High levels of the disease were found in the animals at Dyrham Park near Bristol and bath and had to be put down as a safety precaution.
In a public statement the National Trust team said they were "devastated" by the loss of the "much-loved" deer.
Once the site is safe and clear of the disease they will reintroduce the deer into the park.
In the the public statement, the organisation said: "We have therefore sadly been left with no other choice but to cull the deer in order to prevent any further suffering due to this terrible disease.
We - all our staff and volunteers - are all devastated by this decision and the loss of the much-loved deer herd from this very special parkland setting and we understand how upsetting this is for everyone.
The disease was first detected at the park in 2007 but despite efforts to try to control it, infection rates have continued to rise.
'Very sad few months'
They added: "While it has been a very sad few months coming to this conclusion, we do have every intention to rid the site of bTB"
National Trust-run Grade I listed Dyrham Mansion is located on the site which attracts more than 160,000 visitors each year.