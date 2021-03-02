Forest of Dean: Puppy dies after two dogs attack her
A search has begun to trace the owner of two dogs that killed a puppy in the Forest of Dean on Sunday.
The Yorkshire Terrier puppy, named Ethel, died from her injuries the following day.
Ethel's owner, Zoe Burgess, said the day had gone "horribly wrong" for them. "It was horrendous - we can't get the image out of our heads," she said.
Gloucestershire Police want anybody who might know have information to contact them on 101.
Ms Burgess said during the attack two pointer dogs surrounded Ethel, picked her up and violently shook her.
It happened around 15:00 GMT at the East Wood Nature Reserve near Tidenham, Gloucestershire.
Under the law, owners must keep their dogs "under control" in public places.
Generally, that means close to their owner or ideally on a lead. If they are not on a lead they need to be under control in another way such as paying attention to voice commands.
'Horribly wrong'
Police said the first Pointer is described as being honey coloured and the second as being a brown or brindle colour.
The Pointer's owner is described as being aged around 50 years old, 5ft 8ins tall, with dark grey hair and dark bushy eyebrows.
Mrs Burgess said: "We were on a Sunday walk in the woods and this man approached with his two dogs off the lead and it all just went horribly wrong."
She said Ethel panicked when "those two dogs surrounded her".
"The next thing you know she was in the dogs' mouth and was just being thrown like a ragdoll. It was horrific to watch it happen."
