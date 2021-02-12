Gloucestershire man charged with terrorism offences
- Published
A 43-year-old man has been charged with terrorism offences after an operation involving three police forces.
Toby Shone, of The Cross in Drybrook, Gloucestershire appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court earlier.
Initially arrested on 18 November, he was re-arrested on Wednesday and charged the following day.
Properties in Lydbrook and Coleford in the Forest of Dean and Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire were searched as part of the investigation.
The operation was led by Counter Terrorism Policing South East and involved officers from Counter Terrorism Policing South West and Gloucestershire Constabulary.
Mr Shone faces the following terrorism charges:
- Providing a service to others that enabled them to obtain, read, listen to or look at a publication, and intending the effect of his conduct would be a direct or indirect encouragement or other inducement to the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism contrary to section 2 of the Terrorism Act 2006
- Inviting others to provide funds intending, or having reasonable cause to suspect, that it would be used for the purposes of terrorism contrary to section 15 of the Terrorism Act 2000
- Possession of information likely to be useful to a terrorist contrary to section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2000
He is also charged with three counts of possession of a class A drug and one charge of possession of a class B drug.
The accused is being held in custody and his next court appearance will be at the Central Criminal Court on 19 February.