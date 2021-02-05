Gloucestershire council told to review cycle path plan
- Published
A council has been asked to look again at its plans for a major cycling route between Gloucester and Cheltenham.
The Government has told Gloucestershire County Council the proposed designs did not "meet current best practice".
Plans should be "reviewed" as they "do not adequately address the issue of motor vehicle dominance" the Department for Transport (DfT) said.
Cabinet member Nigel Moor said the council was "committed to improving safe cycling routes".
A six-mile path between Gloucester and Cheltenham is being planned along the B4063, the BBC's Local Democracy Reporting Service reports.
'Spine' cycle network
In the DfT's comments, officials said the scheme had "extensive use of shared paths in inappropriate areas, and poor and indirect provision at junctions".
"Fundamental principles of design appear based on a retention of carriageway space and private motor vehicle capacity," it said and suggested the approach should be addressed at a strategic level.
It said while there were a number of notations on the design document identifying potential design improvements, "this still does not adequately address the issue of motor vehicle dominance".
Councillor Nigel Moor, (cons) cabinet member for planning and environment, said: "I am committed to improving safe cycling routes and providing a central 'spine' cycle network which can then branch out into smaller communities is a key part of our plans."
Opposition Liberal Democrat councillor Ian Dobie said "fundamental" changes were required.
"Feedback from the Tory Government, that the design prioritised motor vehicles over cyclists and pedestrians, shows that the county council needs a fundamental change of mindset," he said.