Gloucester mental health clinic turned into flats
- Published
Permission has been granted to convert a former NHS mental health clinic into supported living apartments.
The building in Denmark Road, Gloucester will become eight supported living apartments, with 12 more flats built on land behind the clinic.
Liberal Democrat leader Jeremy Hilton had asked councillors to refuse permission because he said it was ugly.
The applicant said the area lacked this type of accommodation and it was passed by the city council on Tuesday.
Mr Hilton, who represents the Kingsholm and Wotton ward, said while he did not oppose the change of use, the design of the extension "was not in-keeping with the Victorian building at the front which is a very attractive building".
'Purely demand base'
"What I do not like about the development is that the extension must be one of the most ugly buildings that I have ever seen," he said.
However, the Conservative-controlled authority approved the plans by a majority of seven.
The building had been used by the NHS 2gether Foundation Trust - now known as Gloucestershire NHS Health and Care Foundation Trust - for many years, before it moved out.
The plans include provision for nine parking spaces for staff and visitor use, as well as new access and associated landscaping.
Grant Livingstone, representing the applicant, told councillors: "We initially presented 16 units but we were asked to increase that to 20 because of the need. It is purely a demand base.
"There are essentially 168 to 222 people in Gloucester city centre alone in sub-standard accommodation who have got enduring mental health needs, and require single-use accommodation."