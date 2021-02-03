Gloucestershire uni students face graduation 'anti-climax'
Students facing further delays to their graduation ceremonies say they worry it might not feel "special" anymore.
Due to lockdown restrictions, people attending university have struggled with changes to their education.
As part of those changes, the University of Gloucestershire has had to delay graduations expected to happen in 2020 until late 2021.
Journalism student Megu Jones, 22, said an end-of-course zoom party was "anti-climactic".
A spokeswoman for the university said the change in date would allow for safer ceremonies in November.
She said: "Our students, while disappointed, clearly understand the difficulties.
"We are intending that this will be an in-person physical event held at Cheltenham Racecourse, subject to any relevant government restrictions that may be in place at the time."
Product design student Sylvia May said: "It might not feel so special because we're celebrating it so long after I have already completed my course.
"My family are very empathetic and also disappointed for me because I know they were all looking forward to it."
Journalism student Megu Jones, 22, said: "We had an end-of-course party on zoom and received our diplomas in the mail and this made our finishing the degree seem anti-climactic in a way.
"Some of my friends have said they might not bother attending the proper graduation ceremony or that they don't really care about it as much as they used to, which I think is a shame."
Journalism student Joe Kennett said: "Obviously it's gutting whilst everything in life just seems to be being pushed further into the future because of the pandemic.
"Yes, it's just another thing to wait for, but at the end of the day I'd rather have a ceremony where I can see all of my friends and not have to worry."
The university's Students Union president Luc Brown, 22, said: "For a majority of students we are happy with it being moved back as long as we get that opportunity to celebrate in the end.
"Students really just want to do it properly with their families and their friends the way it should be."
