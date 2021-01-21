BBC News

Brexit: Exporter sets up Dutch firm to avoid bureaucracy

Published
Related Topics
  • Brexit
image copyrightPhil Coomes

A leading skateboard distributor has set up another business in the Netherlands to avoid paying tax twice on exports after Brexit.

Shiner's operations director said it would spend about £530,000 operating a base outside Rotterdam.

Some firms said current custom systems were "not fit for purpose", causing significant delays at the border.

The prime minister has said companies would be compensated for delays that were not their fault.

Richard Staite, of the company based in Almondsbury, South Gloucestershire, already pays 16% import duty on goods from China.

"If we then sell [items] on to one of our European customers we have to pay that import duty when we cross again into Europe", Mr Staite said.

He said the firm has opened its new European business and warehouse to avoid that "extra layer of bureaucracy" when operating on the continent.

image copyrightBBC Sport
image captionRichard Staite said corporation tax it would have paid in the UK will now go to the Dutch authorities

"For the [UK] government there's a loss of corporation tax because all the profit is now profit that is being made in the Netherlands.

"We will be paying tax to the Netherlands rather to the UK government."

Andrew Varga, the managing director of Bristol-based Seetru Engineering, said the company has found it "impossible to generate new business within the EU".

The company makes high pressure valves, used by engineering firms throughout Europe.

But he said other firms were being put off from buying British by complex customs rules.

image captionAndrew Varga said some EU-based companies have said they "just cannot" buy from Seetru Engineering

Mr Varga said: "It creates a bureaucracy that they do not have systems in place to manage.

"So however much they'd want to do it, the investment they would need to go into to build the systems to deal with us is just an absolute killer.

"The ones who export on have said they just cannot deal with us - as simple as that."

The Department for International Trade was approached to comment.

Related Topics

More on this story

  • £23m support fund for struggling fishing firms

    Published
    1 day ago

  • UK and US fail to do mini-trade deal as Trump exits

    Published
    1 day ago

  • UK not going to do anything to make EU 'go crazy'

    Published
    2 days ago

  • Brexit: GB package to NI had international customs label

    Published
    4 days ago

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

© 2021 BBC. The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Read about our approach to external linking.