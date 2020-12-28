Cotswolds snow: Motorists asked to avoid 'unnecessary' travel
- Published
People in Gloucestershire are being advised to avoid all unnecessary travel following heavy snow in the county.
Gloucestershire Police said it has had a number of reports of snow causing disruption, particularly in the Forest of Dean and the A417 around Birdlip.
The force tweeted: "Heavy snow is starting to fall in the rural parts of the county. This will cause delays on the roads."
It added: "Only go out if it is essential to do so."
A yellow warning for snow and ice - meaning disruption is likely - has been issued by the Met Office for the area until 18:00 GMT on Monday 28 December.
It said this will bring snow to hills, with sleet and ice also expected to reach low levels.
The Environment Agency has also issued 16 flood warnings and 17 flood alerts for Gloucestershire.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk