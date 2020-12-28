BBC News

Cotswolds snow: Motorists asked to avoid 'unnecessary' travel

Published
image copyrightHighways England
image captionGloucestershire Police said snow was causing problems on the A417 around Birdlip

People in Gloucestershire are being advised to avoid all unnecessary travel following heavy snow in the county.

Gloucestershire Police said it has had a number of reports of snow causing disruption, particularly in the Forest of Dean and the A417 around Birdlip.

The force tweeted: "Heavy snow is starting to fall in the rural parts of the county. This will cause delays on the roads."

It added: "Only go out if it is essential to do so."

image captionPeople in Gloucestershire have been waking up to snowy scenes
image copyrightTrish Campbell
image captionSnow is forecast to reach low levels as well as on the hills

A yellow warning for snow and ice - meaning disruption is likely - has been issued by the Met Office for the area until 18:00 GMT on Monday 28 December.

It said this will bring snow to hills, with sleet and ice also expected to reach low levels.

The Environment Agency has also issued 16 flood warnings and 17 flood alerts for Gloucestershire.

image captionMotorists have been advised to only go out if essential

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

  • Snow

More on this story

  • Storm Bella: Gusts of more than 100mph recorded in UK

    Published
    14 hours ago

  • Cirencester residents' Christmas 'ruined' by power cut

    Published
    1 day ago