Cirencester residents' Christmas 'ruined' by power cut
- Published
Residents were left without power and "had their Christmas ruined" after an electricity substation flooded on Friday.
More than 70 properties in Cirencester, Gloucestershire, suffered power cuts and were at risk of flooding because of heavy rain.
Joe Harris, the leader of Cotswold District Council, said the authority is supporting those affected.
Storm Bella is expected to bring further heavy rain on Sunday.
Mr Harris said: "We know that a number of our residents have had their Christmas ruined and we are doing all we can to support them."
He said the district council is working with Cirencester Town Council and parish councils in Siddington and South Cerney, where homes are threatened by flooding.
Andrew Doherty, the district council's cabinet member for environment, waste and recycling, said it "cannot provide sandbags to individual homes on request" but will provide "strategic protection" to those most in need.