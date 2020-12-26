Minnie the French bulldog found 170 miles away after nine months
A stolen dog that was missing for nine months has been reunited with her family after being found 170 miles away from home.
Minnie, a French bulldog, had been found injured and abandoned in and later had to have a leg amputated.
But, just in time for Christmas she was returned to her family in Moreton-in-Marsh, Gloucestershire.
A woman walking her dog had found Minnie at the side of a canal in Hapton, near Burnley, Lancashire.
Her owner Staci Day said she thankfully back to being her "playful and loving self", despite her ordeal.
"We reported her missing but thought she may have been involved in a road accident as there is a busy road nearby," she said.
"We thought we might not ever find her, especially as time went by."
'Dognappers' hunted
But Ms Day's three children, Joshua, 12, Ella, nine, and Jacob, six, were left "delighted" with their early and unexpected extra Christmas present.
Minnie's family was traced because they had had her microchipped.
RSPCA animal rescuer, Ryan King, has launched an investigation to find out who dumped Minnie.
He said it was "great to see such a happy ending after all Minnie has endured."