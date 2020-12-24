Cirencester triplets celebrate first Christmas at home
Triplets born prematurely during the Covid-19 pandemic are about to celebrate their first Christmas.
Willoughby, Rafferty and Emmeline were born at 29 weeks, in May, weighing from 2 lb (0.9kg) and 3.5 lb (1.6kg).
They were taken into intensive care as soon as they were born, and spent weeks in hospital in Gloucester and Bristol.
Their mothers, Shelley Davis and Sarah Bell, from Cirencester received limited support since the babies came home, due to the pandemic.
Ms Davis, 35, spent three weeks in hospital in isolation due to Covid-19 before the babies were born, and was told she might lose one of them if she went home.
Emmeline was born weighing 2.04 lb (0.9kg), Willoughby 2.10 lb (1kg) and Rafferty 3.5 lb (1.6kg), and they all needed time on ventilators to help them breathe.
Ms Davis praised the charity Multiple Milestones, which helps families of multiple births, for the help the couple had received.
"We were really lucky as the charity helped us with setting up routines and things like that for them really.
"We feed them all at the same time and change them all at the same time.
"Routine is the most important thing and actually is what makes our family work.
"I think if we didn't have the routine, we'd be really stuck, but knowing exactly what we're doing every part of the day really helps."
Ms Davis said she and her 33-year-old partner found out shortly before Christmas last year they were expecting triplets.
"We're thrilled to be spending our first Christmas with them," she said.
"We are so fortunate that, even though how early they were, they are really healthy."
She also praised the NHS and the care she received at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital and St Michael's Hospital in Bristol.
