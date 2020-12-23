UK Weather: Floods in Gloucestershire leave drivers stranded
- Published
Drivers in Gloucestershire have been left stranded as prolonged heavy rain caused flash flooding in the county.
Multiple road closures were in place on Wednesday evening and there were reports of flooded properties in Bledington and Highnam.
Police said they had been dealing with multiple weather-related incidents on the M5 and urged motorists not to travel unless it was essential.
The Environment Agency has issued seven flood warnings and 21 flood alerts.
This is the #A435 at Bishops Cleeve by GE Aviation. This road is NOT passable & is now closed. #Cheltenham north towards Bishops Cleeve has very limited access as both Stoke Road & Kayte Lane are also flooded. #Gloucestershire #flooding pic.twitter.com/fbTsmEZlQ2— Glos Police Specialist Ops (@GlosPolSpecOps) December 23, 2020
Flood warnings - meaning immediate action is required - are in force at the River Chelt at Charlton Kings, River Severn at Apperley and the River Severn in Tewkesbury.
Reports of road closures began to increase as the evening rush hour approached, with traffic being turned around by police on the A40.
Due to flooding police have closed all three roads through Bledington. If you have a 4x4 DO NOT PASS THROUGH as the waves are pushing water into properties causing damage. #Charlie9251 #John9288 #Jason2584 pic.twitter.com/e2sJ37l9FY— Cotswolds Police (@CotswoldsPolice) December 23, 2020
Police were called to the M5 at about 18:30 GMT after car crashed into the central reservation, closing one lane between junctions 11 and 11a
Officers said no-one was seriously injured but the incident had added to the extensive traffic congestion problems already caused by flooding in the area.
Two lanes were also closed southbound near junction 13 due to flooding.
We have seen videos of people driving through deep flood water. Please don’t do this - it not only risks lives, it also puts significant pressure on our emergency services when it goes wrong. #flooding #gloucestershire @Glosfire @TewksPolice #drivesafely— Tewkesbury Borough Council (@TewkesburyBCgov) December 23, 2020