UK Weather: Floods in Gloucestershire leave drivers stranded

Published
image copyrightGloucestershire Police
image captionDrivers found themselves stranded after heavy rain brought widespread flooding across the county

Drivers in Gloucestershire have been left stranded as prolonged heavy rain caused flash flooding in the county.

Multiple road closures were in place on Wednesday evening and there were reports of flooded properties in Bledington and Highnam.

Police said they had been dealing with multiple weather-related incidents on the M5 and urged motorists not to travel unless it was essential.

The Environment Agency has issued seven flood warnings and 21 flood alerts.

Flood warnings - meaning immediate action is required - are in force at the River Chelt at Charlton Kings, River Severn at Apperley and the River Severn in Tewkesbury.

Reports of road closures began to increase as the evening rush hour approached, with traffic being turned around by police on the A40.

Police were called to the M5 at about 18:30 GMT after car crashed into the central reservation, closing one lane between junctions 11 and 11a

Officers said no-one was seriously injured but the incident had added to the extensive traffic congestion problems already caused by flooding in the area.

Two lanes were also closed southbound near junction 13 due to flooding.

