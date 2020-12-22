Gloucester girls' fundraiser brings ‘smiles’ to needy
Two schoolgirls have made the needy "smile" through their Christmas fundraising efforts.
Amelia, 13, and Millie, 12, raised more than £1,200 after completing sponsored walks, tennis marathons and other activities.
Using the funds, the Gloucestershire girls bought gifts for cancer patients, elderly people, homelessness causes, and families in crisis.
The girls also wrote 120 letters to each present recipient.
The project was part of Wycliffe Preparatory School's annual Kirby Challenge, which asks children to undertake a project which benefits the community or school.
The pair chose to raise money for those in need by completing a 12-hour car wash, a 12-hour tennis marathon, a 16-mile cycle ride, and a 10-mile walk.
'Incredible effort'
Millie said: "Our goal was to put a smile on people's faces this Christmas."
Amelia said: "It has made us realise how a small gesture can change the life of someone who feels invisible."
Included in the gifts were children's clothes for Gloucestershire Bundles which supports families in crisis and 100 selection boxes to Gloucester Feed The Hungry.
They also sent out 40 Happiness Hampers for the Gloucester charity Charlie's Community Support and Therapy Centre.
Centre director, Jo Sutherland said: "These parcels will go a long way to putting smiles on people's faces and this year they will mean more than ever."
"We can't thank them enough for their incredible effort."
Residents at Chestnut Court, a care home in Quedgeley, also received 60 gifts and handwritten letters.
Head of the Stonehouse school, Helena Grant said: "We are so incredibly proud of these girls who encompass all of what Wycliffe is about."
