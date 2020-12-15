Coldplay gives Gloucestershire school signed guitar raffle prize
Coldplay has donated a Fender guitar signed by all four members of the band as a raffle prize to raise money for an extension to a Gloucestershire school.
Swell Church of England Primary School near Cheltenham needs to raise £350,000 to help pay for the new space, part of which will be used for music lessons.
Parent Nadia Moule's husband, Glenn, is a friend of the band and contacted them to ask if they would help out.
Mrs Moule jokingly said "some sweet-talking" was involved.
"My husband was on tour with Coldplay, so that's how we met and he stayed friends with the band and so I had an idea of doing an online raffle," she explained.
"I said to my husband 'do you want to maybe make a call and get a few good prizes?' I think there was a bit of sweet-talking maybe, and a long friendship.
"We wanted to help out the school."
School head Alison Rawlings said: "We are incredibly thankful to our parents' association that works incredibly hard.
"We set them an impossible task, we felt at the start, of earning us £10,000. But they took the challenge and ran with it, and we think the raffle is just absolutely amazing."
The black Fender Squier Telecaster will be raffled alongside other prizes. More than 6,000 tickets to the raffle, which ends on Wednesday, have been sold.