Old Severn Bridge: Queen's Jubilee renaming request to go to Government
- Published
Councillors have voted to rename the old Severn Bridge in honour of the Queen's upcoming Platinum Jubilee.
The Queen opened the bridge, which links England and Wales via the M48, in 1966 and celebrates the jubilee in 2022.
South Gloucestershire councillors voted on Wednesday to write to Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps to request the change.
It's likely there would be a public consultation before a final decision.
Conservative member for Severn Vale Matthew Riddle had proposed the motion, saying he wanted the region to "go the extra mile" to mark the jubilee "in a suitable manner".
His motion did not contain a specific name, but he said his preference was the "Queen Elizabeth Severn Bridge".
"This is an historic occasion and we should mark it as a nation," he said.
"It's not just that she's reigned for 70 years, it's that she's done it in an exemplary way.
"I'm hoping this will now get some support from around the Severn."
After the vote, Mr Riddle said he hoped Highways England would now begin looking into the cost of the project.
He added that if Mr Shapps supported the idea, a full public consultation would be launched.
When the second Severn crossing was renamed the Prince of Wales Bridge in 2018, it drew criticism from Welsh nationalists.
The newer of the two bridges was opened by the prince in 1996, 30 years after the original crossing.
Four-day weekend
The Queen's 70-year reign will be celebrated across the UK with a four-day Bank Holiday weekend from 2-5 June 2022.
To create the long weekend, the late May Spring Bank Holiday that year will be moved to Thursday 2 June and an additional Bank Holiday will be created on Friday 3 June.
As well as a wide range of public celebration events, jubilee medals will be awarded to public services workers and trees will be planted as part of the celebrations.