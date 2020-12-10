BBC News

'Matilda the Beetle' brings Cirencester Christmas cheer

Published
image copyrightAndrew Gough
image captionAndrew Gough's Beetle has its own fan page on Facebook

A decorated Volkswagen Beetle which "started out as a bit of a joke" four years ago has now become a Christmas tradition for its owner.

Andrew Gough, from Cirencester, covers the 1974 Super Beetle he has named Matilda in tinsel and other festive decorations.

He drives it around Cirencester every year to bring some Christmas cheer to people in the town.

"People love these cars, the old VW community is quite big," he said.

"I get a lot of flashing and beeping from different cars, people wave at me and I see them pointing and applauding."

Mr Gough, a member of the Wiltshire V-Dub Club, began his project with some leftover tinsel.

"I jokingly suggested to my wife sticking some tinsel on the car," he said.

"I thought it would be a one-off, but the following Christmas people were asking when I was going to decorate the car again and it took off from there.

"The amount of phones and cameras that I see come from out of nowhere when I drive past is amazing," he said.

image copyrightSarah Worster
image captionSarah's daughter Amelia is a huge fan of the car

Mr Gough plans to drive his decorated car in Cirencester and the surrounding areas every weekend up to Christmas.

His neighbour Sarah Forster says her four-year-old daughter is obsessed with Matilda.

"I think it's a really nice idea - this year in particular we need something to cheer ourselves up.

"If he parks out front, Amelia can see Matilda from her bedroom window.

"It's something we never get bored of," she added.

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

  • Cirencester
  • Volkswagen

More on this story

  • Goodbye to the Beetle

    Published
    9 July 2019

  • Beetle: Volkswagen's iconic car comes to the end of the road

    Published
    13 September 2018

  • Volkswagen Beetle: Mexico's enduring love of a classic car

    Published
    11 June 2018