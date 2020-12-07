Gloucester stabbing: Two men charged
- Published
Two men have been charged in connection with a stabbing that happened in Gloucester in August.
Sadique Thomas, 21, of Desford Close in the city, is accused of attempted murder and Jay Campbell, 22, of Bloomfield Road, also in Gloucester, is charged with assisting an offender.
A man sustained serious wounds to his leg and arms during an attack on the city's Salisbury Road on 2 August.
The men are in custody and will appear at Bristol Crown Court on Thursday.
Another Gloucester man, Kevin McNeil, 20, of Great Western Road, has already been charged with attempted murder in connection with the stabbing.
He is due to be appear at Gloucester Crown Court for trial on 11 January.