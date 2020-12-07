Man arrested after teenager raped in Gloucester city park
An 18-year-old man has been arrested after a teenage girl was raped in a park.
Gloucestershire Police said it was investigating a report of a serious sexual assault at the Nelson Foster Memorial Park in Gloucester.
A spokeswoman said an investigation had been launched following the incident on Friday evening.
She added the man had since been released on bail until later this month.
Any witnesses to the incident have been asked to get in touch.
