Ex-magistrates court reopens to meet virus backlog
- Published
A former magistrates' court is to reopen in a bid to deal with a "record high" backlog of 1,000 legal cases.
Cirencester Court will be used for magistrates and crown court hearings, Gloucestershire's Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) has said.
Martin Surl said: "Waiting lists are already higher than they've ever been and according to worst-case scenarios, it could be at least 2022 before they catch up."
Hearings will begin from January.
"Behind those 1,000 cases there are more than 1,000 victims, witnesses and defendants with a court appearance hanging over their heads," Mr Surl added.
The PCC, who is independent, offered to loan the building seven months ago.
On Tuesday, the Ministry of Justice announced it would adopt the building as a so-called Nightingale court.
Mr Surl said: "Be in no doubt, coronavirus has brought our only remaining courts to their knees.
"The magistrates' court in Cheltenham has been unable to function fully and without the first rung in the justice ladder, little can go to the crown court."
Maintenance work is under way to bring the building back into use.
Cirencester Court adjoins the town's police station and used to operate as a magistrates' court and reserve crown court.
It closed in 2012 as part of national spending cuts and was acquired by the PCC to "protect the integrity of the police estate".
