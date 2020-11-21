Covid-19: Thornbury school closes after positive test
- Published
A primary school has closed after a visiting nurse tested positive for coronavirus.
Crossways Infant School in Thornbury, South Gloucestershire, announced it would shut until December as a "precautionary measure".
The school said the positive test involved a member of an immunisation team.
Some classes have also been sent home to isolate from Crossways Junior School, which is on the same site.
According to the school's website a flu vaccination team visited the infant school on 16 November.
A statement from Crossways Federation, which runs both schools, said the decision to close the 170-pupil infant school "had not been taken lightly".
"We are wanting to ensure that we are doing everything to protect our children, young people and staff," it said.
Year 5 and year 6 groups at the junior school have been sent home to isolate.