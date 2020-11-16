Pair swept out to sea at Mullion Cove named
A man and woman who died after being swept out to sea have been named.
Father and daughter, Matthew Smith, 47, and Bonnie Marie Smith, 26, were caught in waves at Mullion Cove in Cornwall earlier this month.
They had been on the town's harbour wall as huge swells battered the town on 2 November.
An inquest has been opened into the deaths of the pair from Abbeydale, Gloucester, and is due to be heard on 26 April.
Locals described sea conditions on the night of the tragedy as "boiling", with huge waves crashing over the stone harbour.
Two RNLI lifeboats were launched as part of the rescue operation, which took place in force six winds and a heavy four to five metre swell.
One lifeboat crew said the conditions were "at the limit" for their vessel.
Although the pair were eventually pulled from the sea by a coastguard helicopter, their deaths were confirmed at the Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro later.