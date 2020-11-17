'Dedicated' Cirencester PCSO will be 'terribly missed'
By Steve Mather
BBC News
- Published
Tributes have been paid to a much-loved Police Community Support Officer who has died after a battle with motor neurone disease.
Andrea Shutt worked with Gloucestershire Police for 18 years and was a well-known and popular face in and around Cirencester.
After her diagnosis she raised thousands of pounds for charities related to the incurable disease.
Her family said she would be "terribly missed" by everyone who knew her.
The 55-year-old was a mother-of-five, with her eldest son Matt, a police officer in Wiltshire.
Her partner Mark and children said they had "taken comfort from the kind messages they had received".
"We are all devastated as a family. She loved us all dearly and would do anything for us," he said.
"Andrea did incredible things not only for her family, but her community and after her diagnosis she did some amazing fundraising for MNDA. She will be so terribly missed by everyone who knew and loved her."
Incredibly sad news to hear yesterday that our dear friend and colleague PCSO Andrea Shutt passed away. She provided an exemplary service to the communities she served and also fundraised and raised awareness of #MND. Our thoughts are with Andrea’s family, friends and colleagues. pic.twitter.com/25Dbj9EDPd— Rod Hansen (@ChiefGlosPolice) November 12, 2020
Sgt Garrett Gloyn worked with Andrea in Cirencester and helped raise more than £8,200 for a communication system when her condition progressed and she lost her voice.
He described her as a "generous, witty, beautiful and strong lady".
"It was my very good fortune and privilege to know and work with Andrea. The dedication and compassion with which she helped victims of crime was exemplary.
"Was there anyone on her beat that she didn't know? I don't think so. But she was also so very capable in dealing with errant behaviour too. No doubt raising five fantastic children helped her there," he said.
Andrea's fundraising for the Motor Neurone Disease Association was extensive and included a wing walk with her colleague Karen Ellis.
She was awarded PCSO of the Year in 2018 at the Constabulary and Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner's Impact Awards.