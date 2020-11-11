Prevention zone after Herefordshire bird flu cases
An outbreak of bird flu has been confirmed in Herefordshire, officials say, as a prevention zone is declared across England.
The Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) aims to mitigate the spread of the disease after other outbreaks of the "highly pathogenic" H5N8 strain in Gloucestershire, Dorset and Devon.
Bird keepers must now follow strict bio-security measures, Defra said.
A separate control zone has now been introduced in Herefordshire.
The latest case has been identified at a broiler breeder farm south of Leominster, Defra said.
'Low risk'
The 1.8m (3km) and 6.2m (10km) zone means restrictions are now in place around the movement of birds, how they are kept and visits made to the farm.
However, all of the birds on the site will be humanely culled to reduce the risk of the disease spreading.
Under the new national prevention zone rules, keepers with more than 500 birds need to restrict access for non-essential people, workers will need to change clothing and footwear before entering enclosures and vehicles will need to be disinfected regularly, Defra said.
Earlier H5N8 cases have been confirmed in three wild geese found dead at the end of last month at the Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust (WWT) at Slimbridge, Gloucestershire, swans that died near Dawlish, Devon and a wild goose in Weymouth, Dorset.
Up to 13,500 birds have also been culled at a farm in Cheshire after cases were identified there with the strain related to a virus currently circulating in Europe.
The public is advised that the transmission risk is very low and avian flu also poses a very low risk to food safety, Defra added.
