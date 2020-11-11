Geese at Slimbridge nature reserve died from bird flu
Three wild geese, found dead at a nature reserve in Gloucestershire, died from bird flu, it has been confirmed.
The birds were found by staff at the Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust (WWT) at Slimbridge at the end of October.
Public Health England (PHE) advice is that the risk to public health from the strain of the flu is "very low".
WWT said it was working with the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA), PHE, and Gloucestershire County Council to monitor the situation.
The two greylag geese and one Canada goose were sent to APHA for testing, and results show they had the H5N8 strain of avian influenza.
A spokesman said staff were following advice, research and a pre-prepared response plan, to ensure the wildlife and people at Slimbridge "have the best protection".
The nature reserve has been closed to the public since 5 November in compliance with government coronavirus regulations for the four-week lockdown in England.
The risk level of avian influenza incursion in wild birds in Great Britain has been raised to "high" following the unrelated confirmed cases in Gloucestershire and Cheshire.
Bird keepers have been urged to "remain alert" for any signs of disease, and report suspected disease immediately.
