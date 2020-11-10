Lydney Hospital stops accepting new due to Covid outbreak
A hospital in Gloucestershire has stopped accepting new patients following an outbreak of Covid-19.
The inpatient ward at Lydney Hospital has been closed to new admissions temporarily.
A spokesperson for the Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the hospital, said it was taking "all necessary precautions to prevent further spread".
They added that relatives of patients were being kept updated.
Due to "national protocols", the spokesperson was unable to say how many patients and staff has tested positive.
John Trevains, director of nursing, therapies and quality at the trust, said: "Our priority, as always, is the health and wellbeing of our patients, staff and other users of the hospital.
"We are well practiced at managing infection prevention and control, therefore all necessary precautions are being taken."